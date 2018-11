Actor Ron Perlman plays a hitman in ‘Asher’. — Picture via YouTube/Momentum Pictures

LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 — Momentum Pictures dropped a trailer for action thriller Asher, starring Hellboy star Ron Perlman as a hitman and X-Men actress Famke Janssen as his lady love.

Playing an ageing contract killer, Perlman was joined by Peter Facinelli (Twilight) and veteran actor Richard Dreyfuss (Jaws, Red).

The upcoming film is directed by Michael Caton-Jones and written by Jay Zaretsky.