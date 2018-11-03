Dr M says Budget 2019 no ‘copy paste’ job, as claimed by Umno

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose with a copy of the Budget 2019 report in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SHAH ALAM, Nov 3 — Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad today refuted an allegation by the Opposition that Budget 2019 tabled by the Pakatan Harapan (PH) government yesterday was a “copy paste” of the budget by the previous government.

He said the Opposition could say as they wished, but they were not in power.

“He (referring to Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi) can say as he pleases because he has no power.

“We don’t owe billions in ringgit,” he said when met by reporters after launching the ‘When Active Living Kicks’ (WALK) campaign by the Health Ministry at Oval Lawn Setia City Park here today.

Also present were Dr Mahathir’s wife, Tun Dr Siti Hasmah Mohamad Ali, and Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad.

Dr Mahathir said this in response to a statement by Ahmad Zahid that Budget 2019 was not much different to what was tabled by the previous government we tabled in the past.

On a comment by PAS deputy president Datuk Tuan Ibrahim Tuan Man that the east coast states were left out from the Budget, Dr Mahathir said it was not true.

“We have special programmes (for the east coast states,” he added. — Bernama