This week in video game: ‘Fallout 76,’ ‘Battlefield V,’ ‘Super Mario Flashback’ (VIDEO)

‘No Man’s Sky: The Abyss’ overhauls underwater exploration. — Picture courtesy of Hello Games via AFP

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov 3 — A live-action reimagining of mid-November’s Fallout 76, a preview of Battlefield V’s first eight maps, and a free underwater update for No Man’s Sky, while fan game Super Mario Flashback homages and recasts its target franchise, and classic MMO RuneScape goes mobile.

No Man’s Sky: The Abyss

Alien planet explorer No Man’s Sky receives an underwater overhaul, making aquatic investigation and waterbound base building even more appealing and rewarding—plus there are a few monstrous surprises to discover. Available now on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC.

Super Mario Flashback

Perhaps not new, but newly discovered, fan game Super Mario Flashback takes levels and gameplay mechanics from across the official franchise and reworks them in a delightful 2D manner. It might come under some extra scrutiny from Nintendo now that it’s been highlighted by a growing number of enthusiast sites. Available now as a free PC download.

Battlefield V

Eight multiplayer maps ship with Battlefield V at launch: a desert tank battle and a struggle for control of an airfield and its central hangar, both in North Africa; a fallen steel bridge in the French countryside, and the picturesque village of Arras, northern France; two sides to wartime Rotterdam in the Netherlands; two views of Norway, from the bay of Narvik to a mountaintop ski resort—plus there’s a preview of Belgian infantry and tank battle Panzerstorm, to be added soon after the game’s November 20 debut.

RuneScape

Enduring massively multiplayer game RuneScape has seen a lot of changes since its 2001 release, but this Android and iOS edition sends it back to eariler days—hence its name, Old School RuneScape or OSRS for short, which was actually launched (or re-launched) in 2007. The creation of this mobile version attests to the growing popularity of OSRS—it’s been more popular than the enhanced edition for over two years.

Fallout 76

Here’s an imaginative look at the concepts behind post-apocalyptic cooperative survival game Fallout 76, a franchise prequel in which players get to start rebuilding society after a catastrophic nuclear exchange. Available from November 14 on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. — AFP-Relaxnews