Budget 2019 carefully crafted to balance fiscal discipline, growth, say banks

A man watches the tabling of Budget 2019 on his phone in Sentul November 2, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — The 2019 Budget is seen to be carefully crafted to balance fiscal discipline and growth, say Malaysian banks.

CIMB Group Group Chief Executive Tengku Datuk Seri Zafrul Aziz said there was a sharper focus on addressing bread-and-butter issues and better public health care for the Bottom 40 (B40) per cent income group through petrol and electricity subsidies, cost of living allowance, the B40 National Health Protection Fund and free medical screening for those above 50.

Tengku Zaful said the government’s commitment to facilitating home ownership was evident in policies that would benefit both the B40 and Middle 40 per cent income groups.

“As an alternative form of financing for homebuyers, the property crowdfunding and peer-to-peer (P2P) lending for home ownership has its own unique risk-returns paradigm, which, if properly regulated and monitored, could work well,” he said.

Tengku Zafrul said proposals on strengthening the nation's fibre-optics infrastructure, crowdfunding, P2P lending and the creation of the Industry Digitalisation Transformation Fund reflected recognition of the need to harness the power of digital in an effort to create a new economic impetus.

“This is crucial to ensure that Malaysia is ready to face the challenges of the Fourth Industrial Revolution, and to benefit from its opportunities,” he added.

OCBC Bank (Malaysia) Bhd Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Datuk Ong Eng Bin said as anticipated, the budget highlighted the operating constraints brought about by the fiscal position of the government.

“Overall, the budget balances prudence with realistic spending in the current uncertain economic climate of rising global interest rates as well as tensions from the trade war between the US and China,” he said.

RHB Banking Group Managing Director Datuk Khairussaleh Ramli also lauded the Government’s commitment towards disciplined fiscal management by targeting to reduce the fiscal deficit to 2.8 per cent by 2021.

“The emphasis towards improving the economic well-being of the middle- and lower-income groups, and the measures being introduced to support growth, transform businesses, including small and medium enterprises, through a more holistic ecosystem is most welcomed,” he said.

AMMB Holdings Bhd Group CEO Datuk Sulaiman Mohd Tahir believed that the budget reflected the government’s commitment to stronger governance and transparency.

“Despite the fact that the projected fiscal deficit in 2018 is expected to be higher at 3.7 per cent of gross domestic product compared with the target of 2.8 per cent, we do not expect a downgrade by key international rating agencies.

“Even in 2009 with a fiscal deficit of 6.7 per cent, Malaysia was not impacted by a downgrade due to the nation’s resilience and broad-based economic structure. Indeed, this budget is laudable as there is no hint of opaqueness,” he said.

Sulaiman added this transparency provided clear visibility on the full extent of the government’s fiscal deficit, and with the drive towards instilling fiscal discipline and financial prudence coupled with Malaysia’s solid fundamentals, a recovery is expected moving forward. — Bernama