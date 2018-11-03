'Long' Putin-Trump meeting planned at G20, says Kremlin adviser

US President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin shake hands as they meet in Helsinki, Finland July 16, 2018. — Reuters pic

MOSCOW, Nov 3 ― Russian President Vladimir Putin may hold a “long” meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump during the G20 summit late this month, a Kremlin adviser told state news agency RIA Novosti yesterday.

A “long and substantial” meeting could take place “on the sidelines of the G20 (summit)” that starts on November 30 in Argentina, Kremlin adviser Yuri Ushakov was quoted as saying.

He added that the terms of the talks are still being decided by Washington.

Ushakov said a meeting is also planned in Paris on November 11, where both leaders will attend a ceremony marking the end of World War 1.

But he said the Paris meeting will be “short”.

Putin and Trump last met in Helsinki this summer, after which the US leader was criticised at home for failing to publicly address sensitive issues with the Russian leader.

Moscow-Washington ties are under deep strain over accusations of meddling in the 2016 US presidential election. The two states are also at odds over Russian support for Bashar al-Assad's regime in Syria's civil war, and the conflict in Ukraine. ― AFP