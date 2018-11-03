Trump blames media 'fake news' for US political violence

US President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Southport High School in Indianapolis, Indiana November 2, 2018. ― Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 ― US President Donald Trump blamed what he called “fake news” yesterday for a wave of politically-linked violence in the runup to next week's midterm congressional elections.

“The fake news is creating violence,” Trump told journalists at the White House.

A fanatical Trump supporter was arrested last week on suspicion of sending bombs to more than a dozen opponents of the president.

Another man, citing hatred of immigrants and Jews, slaughtered 11 people in a Pittsburgh synagogue.

Trump was widely accused of stirring extremist sentiments with his frequent speeches against a supposed immigrant “invasion.”

“A lot of reporters are creating violence by not writing the truth,” he said.

“If the media would write correctly and write accurately and write fairly, you'd have a lot less violence.”

But Trump, who has been in a war of words with the journalists covering him since his presidential campaign, said the media had inflamed the situation.

Previously, Trump has claimed that journalists fail to give his achievements enough credit. At his frequent rallies ahead of the Tuesday midterm elections, his references to the “fake news media” generate loud “boos” from the crowd. ― AFP