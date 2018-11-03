Singapore police probe suspicious package sent to Straits Times newsroom

Singapore Press Holdings's news centre at 1000 Toa Payoh North. ― TODAY pic

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 — A suspicious package sent to The Straits Times newsroom yesterday has been classified by the police as a case of intentionally causing alarm.

The package apparently caused three staff members to feel dizzy after they came into contact with it, but officers from the Singapore Civil Defence Force (SCDF) found no harmful substances on the envelope after putting it in a sealed container and conducting several tests.

A paramedic found the three employees to be well. They were instructed to shower and change their clothing as a precautionary measure, the SCDF said in an update on its Facebook page.

“The office where the envelope was opened and nearby areas were decontaminated as a precautionary measure,” it added.

The SCDF handed the envelope to the police, who were alerted to the case at 1000 Toa Payoh North at 4.20pm. The police are looking into the matter.

The Straits Times reported that the envelope had postage stamps from the United Kingdom and was addressed to “The Straights Times”.

The employees described it as having a pungent, burning smell. The package contained several pages of content that was incoherent, the English daily said. ― TODAY