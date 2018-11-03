‘Halo’ TV series to star Master Chief, Dr Halsey

Master Chief is usually shown in a full suit of armour, as in this illustration for ‘Halo 4’. — Handout via AFP

LOS ANGELES, Nov 3 — Casting notices out for a Halo TV series based on the sci-fi video game franchise indicate the show will revolve around central character Master Chief, military training programme head Catherine Halsey, and what appears to be a new character named Jenny.

Master Chief and his creator Dr Halsey will both feature in Showtime’s Halo TV series, according to casting notices obtained and detailed by The Hollywood Reporter.

Master Chief, also known by his callsign John-117, an elite supersoldier who serves as a faceless avatar for players as they try to save the galaxy, has been near-omnipresent throughout the Halo franchise.

He has driven each core entry to the franchise, from 2001’s Halo: Combat Evolved to 2015’s Halo 5: Guardians, and is expected to lead an undated upcoming entry called Halo Infinite.

Spin-offs have allowed Microsoft Studios and its development teams to explore stories away from or adjacent to the otherwise defining Master Chief character, including 2012 four-episode web series Halo 4: Forward Until Dawn.

The video game franchise traditionally shows Master Chief with an armoured helmet on, or with his face not revealed. Halo 4 came closest to a reveal by showing his eyes during a closing cutscene.

Whether that will continue into the Showtime series is not yet known, though THR expects the show will not “keep his face hidden under a helmet at all times” as the cast listing is for a series regular.

Steve Downes voices Master Chief in the games, while Daniel Cudmore of the X-Men and Twilight Saga franchises portrayed him in Forward Until Dawn, where he was voiced by Alex Puccinelli, a background voice actor on Finding Dory.

THR also confirms that Dr Halsey, the scientist behind the military training programme that produced John-117 and the rest of his cohort, will appear.

She was voiced by Jen Taylor in the Halo games; Taylor also voices the associated character of Cortana who appears as a sentient AI in the Halo games, and she has since become the voice of Microsoft’s platform-wide AI assistant named for the character.

Showtime is looking for an actress between the ages of 55 and 65.

Showtime has also listed a brief character description for someone called Jenny, a name not previously central to the Halo franchise, implying that a significant new character may have been created for the show. The network is looking for an Asian woman between the ages of 18 and 20 for the part. — AFP-Relaxnews