‘Springsteen on Broadway’ soundtrack slated for Dec 14

Bruce Springsteen performs with The E Street Band in Paris July 11, 2016. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Nov 3 — Just ahead of the launch of Springsteen on Broadway on Netflix, the soundtrack from Bruce Springsteen’s historic Broadway show is getting a release next month.

Based on Bruce Springsteen’s autobiography Born to Run, Springsteen on Broadway is a solo acoustic performance written and performed by the Tony, Oscar and Grammy-winning artist. The show opened in October 2017 and, after being extended three times following an initial eight-week run, is set to close on December 15.

The soundtrack will come a day before the end of the run, on December 14. Out on 2CD, 4LP and digital formats, the album will feature both music and stories from The Boss’s 236-show run at Jujamcyn’s Walter Kerr Theatre.

The day following show’s closing night, Netflix will launch its special Springsteen on Broadway. Like theatregoers, Netflix viewers will be treated to a show featuring Springsteen, a guitar and piano, and his personal stories, along with an appearance by Patti Scialfa, a member of the E Street Band and Springsteen’s wife.

Alongside the album announcement, Springsteen has shared a teaser for the soundtrack, Land of Hopes and Dreams, which is also its lead single. — AFP-Relaxnews