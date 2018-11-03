Realme 2 Pro: A sturdy, full-screen smartphone with a huge selfie snapper

Realme 2 Pro is thin, light and boasts a bezel-free display screen. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — This year has been an incredibly strong one for the smartphone industry.

With the growing demand for innovative devices, emerging smartphone brand Realme is out to impress its customers with the introduction of its latest top-of-the-line model that offers almost everything you would want in a smartphone.

Malay Mail had the opportunity to get a first-hand experience of the Realme 2 Pro, and here are our thoughts on the device.

The design

The ultra slim phone fits snugly in the palm of your hand and at only 174 gm it’s incredibly light! Yet it feels pretty solid. Its relatively tall display screen at 6.3 inches is sure to satisfy media-lovers, mobile photographers and, of course, gamers.

Needless to say, the phone’s 1080x2340 pixels full HD resolution LCD screen makes everything appear really sharp.

Thanks to the 19.5:9 display or 90.8 per cent screen-to-body ratio as opposed to the antiquated 16:9, the model is almost bezel-free as it features a full edge-to-edge in-plane switching LCD screen for liquid-crystal displays.

Having such a big display screen and tiny bezel means there’s no room for the home button to sit on the front. Instead, there’s a fingerprint scanner on the back, below the camera.

Its strategic placement allows the user to effortlessly unlock the phone with the slightest touch of the fingertip.

Even with the larger screen, the Realme 2 Pro has been cleverly designed to sit comfortably in your palm and allow the user to do just about anything with one hand, especially reaching to pull down the notification bar from the top.

Thanks to its clever design, the phone can comfortably be used with one hand.

Camera

The camera hardware on the Realme 2 Pro is truly something to shout about. The phone sports dual 16-megapixel cameras with Sony IMX398 sensor, dual pixel fast focusing point and a respectably wide f/1.7 aperture along with 16 artificial intelligence (AI) senses.

It has also placed a focus on improving portrait shooting through five modes of portrait lighting.

Thanks to the wide aperture, the bokeh effects are unquestionably pleasing when taking macro shots.

The camera’s wide f/1.7 aperture size allows users to take macro photos with bokeh background. — Picture taken with the Realme 2 Pro

Simply turn the camera on to the expert mode to manually adjust the white balance, shutter speed, ISO and aperture.

That’s not all, of course. There’s also a 16-megapixel front camera with AI beauty features. When snapping a selfie or group photo, the selfie camera automatically analyses the age, gender and skin complexion of each individual in the picture and provides customised visual enhancements accordingly. You may also turn off or control the beautification levels manually.

As for video, you may choose to shoot at 720p, 1080p or 4k to produce ultra HD motion graphic contents.

Performance

Powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 AI engine, the phone runs on Android 8.1 and accelerates AI-enabled user experience to deliver an extraordinary seamless usage.

On top of that, the 8GB RAM and 128GB ROM together with the latest LPDDR4X RAM ensures a powerful performance and enhances efficiency when multitasking between apps.

It is also equipped with the powerful Universal Flash Storage 2.1 for a seamless, smoother gaming experience.

Picture taken with Realme 2 Pro.

Battery

Juicing up the model is a 3500mAh non-removable battery with AI Power Master feature to manage power smartly and efficiently.

With moderate usage including taking numerous photos, multimedia playing and gaming, the phone can easily last an entire day. In addition, you can also turn the power saving mode on for longer battery life.

Other features include a 128GB storage and a dual-SIM tray that accepts the Nano- and Micro-SIM as well as MicroSD card.

Slated to be launched in Malaysia on November 7, the Realme 2 Pro is available in blue ocean, black sea and ice lake. Click here for more details.

* This article is brought to you by Realme.