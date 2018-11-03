US President Trump cancels planned visit to Colombia

According to the White House, US President Donald Trump has cancelled a visit to Colombia. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Nov 3 ― President Donald Trump has cancelled a visit to Colombia that he had planned for early December, the White House said yesterday.

Trump had planned the visit to take place after his attendance late this month at a G-20 summit in Buenos Aires, Argentina, where his stay is to include a meeting over dinner with Chinese President Xi Jinping.

“President Trump’s schedule will not allow him to travel to Colombia later this month,” the White House said in a statement.

It is the second time this year that Trump has skipped a planned trip to Bogota.

He had been scheduled to visit the Colombian capital in April after attending the Summit of the Americas in Lima, Peru, but stayed in Washington to focus on responding to a chemical weapons attack in Syria.

Trump met with Colombian President Ivan Duque on the sidelines of the U.N. General Assembly on Sept. 25, the White House said. ― Reuters