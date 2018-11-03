‘Dukun’ wins big at Anugerah Skrin 2018

Datin Seri Umie Aida with her Best Film Actress trophy. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 3 — Dukun — the film based on the infamous murder of Datuk Mazlan Idris by Mona Fandey — won big at Anugerah Skrin 2018 which was held at Putra World Trade Centre last night.

The Asto Shaw production bagged trophies for Best Film, Best Screenplay, Best Film Supporting Actor (Namron), Best Film Director (Daim Said) and Best Film Actress (Datin Seri Umie Aida).

“I didn’t have high hopes but I admit I was nervous before they announced the winner.

“I worked hard for this role and this win is for my fans,” Umie told reporters.

Television drama Pendosa Ingin Ke Syurga had its moments on stage too, after winning Best Drama, Best Drama Director (Rashid Sibir) and Best Drama Supporting Actress (Fauziah Nawi).

Serial drama Nur also won big by bagging three awards: Best Serial Drama, Best Serial Drama Actor (Syafiq Kyle) and Best Serial Drama Actress (Amyra Rosli).

Rashid Sibir with his Best Drama Director trophy. — Picture by Azinuddin Ghazali

And for the first time since TV3’s Anugerah Skrin was introduced in 1996, the organisers introduced a new category called Best Chinese Drama Series.

The category was won by The Rock Productions for its drama Green Wall.

Other winners were Jay Iswazir (Best Drama Actor), Nad Zainal (Best Drama Actress) and Shaheizy Sam (Best Film Actor).

Unlike previous editions, the awards night did not have hosts but was handled by 12 award presenters throughout the night.

Among them were Datuk Rosyam Nor, Ayda Jebat, Elly Mazlein, Sherry Al-Hadad, Shuk Sahar and more.

The audience was also treated to performances by Jaclyn Victor, Want Hasrita, Erni Zakri, Datuk M. Nasir and magician Andrew Lee.