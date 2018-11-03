ECRL suspension proves project viability, says Pahang MB

A man looks at a map of the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) during a ground-breaking ceremony in Tunjong, Kota Baru, April 11, 2018. — Bernama pic

KUANTAN, Nov 2 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government’s move to suspend the East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) project pending renegotiation of the cost, and not to cancel it altogether proved that it would benefit the East Coast states, said Pahang Mentri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail.

He said the announcement by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng during the tabling of Budget 2019 showed the project viability.

“The Pahang government is very hopeful that the study will be completed soon for the project to resume and to be completed within a reasonable time frame,” he said a statement today.

At the same time, the state government also welcomed the introduction of the Bantuan Sara Hidup (BSH) cash grants as a replacement for the 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M) under the previous Barisan Nasional (BN) government.

“The BSH is aimed at helping the B40 groups with monthly income of less than RM4,000, involving 4.1 million households who will receive between RM500, RM750 and RM1,000, that will help ease their burden in the face of rising cost of living,” he said.

Meanwhile, in Kuala Terengganu, the Terengganu government hoped the ECRL suspension would not take too long.

State Infrastructure, Public Utilities and Green Technology Committee chairman Mamad Puteh said this because the construction process had already started and there were hills being cut apart from unfinished buildings.

“If left untouched, we are worried that it will be the focus point for unsavoury activities. Without necessary supervision it will eventually result in wastage,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

On the other hand, a private sector employee, Haziman Rosli, 48, said the Terengganu people should not treat the postponement negatively as he felt that the federal government had been reviewing the project in detail.

“Perhaps, during the postponement, the government will upgrade the road facilities in the state, besides, there is no urgent need for the ECRL to be implemented at this time,” he said. — Bernama