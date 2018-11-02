Finance Minister: To prevent abuse, cards may be issued for RON95 subsidies

A man refuels his vehicle at a petrol station in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

PETALING JAYA, Nov 2 — Following the announcement of RON95 petrol subsidies for vehicles below 1,500cc and motorcycles below 125cc, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the government may issue cards to those who are qualified, to prevent abuse of the system.

In an interview with RTM following the tabling of Budget 2019, Lim explained the issuance of the card will be the responsibility of the Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs Ministry (KPDNKK).

Lim was responding to questions on how the government will ensure that the subsidy scheme is not abused.

“We will monitor the situation through a card. This card will have all the information and I’m confident that there will not be any leakages.

“KPDNKK under its minister, Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail, will manage and monitor the use of the cards,” he said.