Budget 2019 will bring more entrepreneurs into the digital space — Christophe Lejeune

NOVEMBER 2 — Lazada Malaysia welcomes the Government’s efforts to further drive the digital economy forward and bring more entrepreneurs nationwide into the digital space.

The allocation of RM4.5bil with 60 per cent guarantee of SJPP (Skim Jaminan Pembiayaan Perniagaan) to commercially finance Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) resonates with our commitment to empower local sellers in growing their businesses.

We also applaud the Government’s decision to reduce fixed line broadband prices by the end of 2018 and allocate RM1 billion for the National Fibre Connectivity Plan to boost internet connectivity in rural areas within five years.

Rural connectivity is essential to grow the next generation of rural entrepreneurs from previously unconnected areas. With this programme, we can help uplift more entrepreneurs, increase rural buyers’ access to cheaper online products and in turn improve their welfare.

We currently have over 50,000 sellers who will benefit from this initiative and we plan to empower a total of 100,000 sellers by mid 2019.

As Lazada evolves into a lifestyle destination, we aim to support the Government by helping sellers connect with consumers in a more engaging and personalised manner through our technological innovations, extensive cross-border network and strong logistics capabilities.

Budget 2019 presents an exciting milestone for Malaysia and we will continue to work alongside the Government to uplift more digital entrepreneurs and enable Malaysians make the most of their ringgit.

*Christophe Lejeune, Chief Executive Officer, Lazada Malaysia.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.