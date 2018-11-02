Budget 2019 will contribute to positive growth outlook — Ooi Chooi Lee

NOVEMBER 2 — Malaysia’s National Budget 2019 saw a series of policies and investments that will contribute to a positive growth outlook for the nation, especially through the support of local small to midsized enterprises (SMEs).

We are encouraged by the focus the government has placed in stimulating growth for SMEs. Initiatives such as the RM 2 billion worth of and takaful facilities by EXIM bank; RM100 million to upgrade the capability of the SMEs in the SME halal export industry; and RM1 billion for the SME Shariah Compliant Financing Scheme; will aid more SMEs to increase competitiveness in an increasingly challenging business environment. Local SMEs should look at optimizing these facilities to broaden their horizons beyond the local market and explore opportunities to export their product to the international market.

DHL Express has seen first-hand the benefits that a local SME can reap from exporting their products overseas. Hanan Asyraf, a vintage-clothes reseller from Kota Bharu (link attached to full case study) can earn up to USD 4,500 monthly from his e-commerce business alone. He ships the vintage clothes he sells through DHL Express to customers all over the world including the United States of America and several European countries such as Sweden and Iceland.

At DHL Express, we are more than just a logistics company and are committed to being an international trade facilitator to local SMEs in driving international business expansion. As in-market competition and the global e-commerce market continues to grow[1], we believe SMEs should market their products and services overseas.

We believe that National Budget 2019 is a good step forward in creating opportunities for local businesses to increase export capacity and readiness. The logistics industry will continue to grow alongside them as we move together towards the fourth industrial revolution (Industry 4.0).

*Ooi Chooi Lee is Commercial Head, DHL Express Malaysia.

**This is the personal opinion of the writer and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.