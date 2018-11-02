Motorcyclists welcome toll abolishment in Second Link, despite small savings

Motorcyclists travel along the Second Link crossing. — Picture by Cheo Yee How

JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 — Motorcyclists using the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link have welcomed the abolishment of tolls from January 1 onwards.

At present, motorcyclists travelling from Johor Baru to Singapore using the 1.92km crossing need to fork out RM1.10 one way via Touch N’ Go cards.

This amounts to RM2.20 a day for motorcyclists for only the Malaysian side of the crossing.

Upon reaching the Singapore side, motorcyclists need to pay an additional SGD$0.40 (RM1.20) and the same amount on their return journey, making it a total of SGD$0.80 (RM2.43).

Regular Second Link user, Mohd Ridzwan Mustapa, said the abolishment of the RM1.10 toll for a single journey for motorcyclists is a boon to Malaysians working in Singapore.

“The savings will be about RM57 a month for a return journey for me as I work a six-day week in Tuas, Singapore.

“For me, it’s not so much about the savings but the convenience of travel,” said the 32-year-old pest control executive when contacted by Malay Mail today.

Another Second Link user, M. Fazrul, 36, said the abolishment was good news for Malaysians who travel by motorcycle daily.

“Including the small savings, I also hope that the Singapore side will abolish their tolls in future.

“Singapore authorities usually follow a “tit-for-tat” move, and since Malaysia initiated the abolishment, there may be a chance for the Second Link crossing to be toll-free in future,” said the technician.

Johor government’s Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) task force chairman and Perling assemblyman Cheo Yee How said he expects a higher volume of motorcyclists using the Second Link crossing following the toll abolishment in January 1 next year. — Picture by Ben Tan

Johor government’s Sultan Abu Bakar Complex (KSAB) task force chairman Cheo Yee How also welcomed the abolishment of the Second Link toll on the Malaysian side.

“From the abolishment that will start on January 1 next year, we expect a higher volume of motorcyclists using the Second Link crossing,” he said when contacted by Malay Mail.

Cheo, who is Perling assemblyman, said that the KSAB management will have to look into the traffic situation following the toll abolishment.

“At present, it is still too early to comment on the issue. We have to ‘wait and see’ if there is a marked increase in motorcyclists using the Second Link crossing,” he said.

The Second Link crossing, located in Gelang Patah, is one of two land routes connecting Johor and Singapore. The other is the busier Johor Causeway that is connected to JB Sentral in Johor Baru.

More than 35,000 motorcyclists use the two crossings daily in what can be described as one of the region’s busiest border crossings.

Earlier today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced during the tabling of Budget 2019 that the government will abolish tolls for motorcyclists on Penang's First and Second Bridges effective January 1 next year.

He also said motorcyclists will no longer have to pay tolls on the Malaysia-Singapore Second Link from during the same period.