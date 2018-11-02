Budget 2019: Azmin warns ministries against funds mismanagement

Datuk Seri Azmin Ali gestures to reporters in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Following the tabling of Budget 2019, Economics Affairs Minister Datuk Seri Azmin Ali has warned ministries against funds mismanagement.

“I hope all ministries will be responsible and monitor allocations to make sure they are channelled to the right target groups.

“We want these to be channelled without leakages because we want these initiatives and programmes to be carried out more efficiently and responsibly,” he said.

Azmin added that he felt positive about the Budget, seeing as administration was made a priority which was in line with the 11th Malaysia Plan midterm report.

“This would also encourage newfound confidence in local and foreign investors to return and place their investments here, which will also spur job opportunities,” he said.

Meanwhile, Defence Minister Mohamad Sabu acknowledged the slight dip in budget allocation to his ministry, but vowed to continue operations as usual.

“Yes, there is a slight dip in the allocation, but this will not affect the emolument department, which is good.

“Allocation for veterans increased by RM20 million, so this clearly shows the appreciation for those in service and veterans,” he said.

Also commenting on the Budget was Sabah Chief Minister Datuk Seri Shafie Apdal who was thankful the B40 group were not sidelined in the allocations.

“This Budget did not forget the importance of boosting development, but also paid attention to allocating assistance to the B40 group,” he said.

Shafie added more of the RM5 billion allocation given to Sabah would be channelled towards improving infrastructure instead of tourism.

“Infrastructure, that’s most important; roads, water, electricity, and we need more medicine, not only big hospitals, but doctors as well.

“I do hope the federal government will look into other sectors as well, not only security, but also education, health and agriculture,” he explained when asked how the state allocation would be spent.