Zaquan brushes off criticisms, says care only about what his coaches think

File picture shows Perak’s Zaquan Adha Abd Razak (left) being intercepted by Pahang player Francisco Insa Bohigues in the second leg of the Malaysia Cup quarter-final at the Perak Stadium, Septem 25, 2017. — Bernama pic

BUKIT JALIL — Zaquan Adha Abdul Radzak has said he was not concerned with criticisms hurled at him and was only concerned with what his coach thought.

Zaquan, 31, plays as a striker for Kuala Lumpur and they finished in 10th place in the Malaysia Super League (MSL) season, one spot above the relegation zone. He only scored two goals in the league.

Despite that he’s been called up for national selection as Malaysia prepare for the Asean Football Fedration (AFF) Suzuki Cup that starts from November 8 to December 15.

“What concerns me more than criticisms is what my coaches think,” said Zaqhuan.

“Right now I have his faith and trust and while I’m not at the level of fitness I’d like to be, I’m working hard to get in shape. As long as the coach wants me and I follow his instructions to a tee, I believe that is the best way forward.”

Malaysia will open their campaign against Cambodia on the 8th and besides Zaqhuan, Cheng Hoe’s short listed Ahmad Hazwan Bakri, Syafiq Ahmad, Norshahrul Idlan Talaha and Shahrel Fikri Fauzi as the other attacking options.

Besides that, naturalised player Mohamadou Sumareh can also play as a striker.

“Come Suzuki Cup I don’t want to make excuses for any poor play. I will prove to the people and my coach that I deserve my spot,” Zaqhuan said.

“There’s plenty of healthy competition in the team and I’m not a shoo-in to play. I’m aiming to just do what the coach says.

“All matches are crucial regardless of magnitude. The fact it’s our last game before the Suzuki Cup is crucial for us to put a good showing to impress the coach.”

Zaquan’s twin brother Aidil Zafuan Abdul Radzak is also in the team. He plays defence.