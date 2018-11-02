You can now share your Shazam finds on Instagram Stories

iOS users can now share their Shazam finds on their Instagram Stories. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Nov 2 ― As of yesterday, you can immediately share songs that you’ve ID’ed with Shazam on your Instagram Story.

Earlier this year, Instagram integrated Spotify into Instagram Stories, and just last month, Soundcloud released their integration with the app as well.

Yesterday, Shazam announced that the music identification app is compatible with Instagram too, letting users ID a song and easily share it with their followers.

It’s simple: Shazam a song, and tap to share the result. Instagram should now be an option in the media list. The album cover art will be shared to your Instagram Story with a button captioned, “More on Shazam” that redirects users to the song page within the Shazam application.

The feature is now available to iOS users with the newest version of the applications.

Unfortunately, Android users have to wait, and neither company specified for how long.

With Apple completely acquiring Shazam in September, the company promised the application would no longer have ads -- for all users, including those on Android OS. ― AFP-Relaxnews