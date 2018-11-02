DAP rep: Bigger allocation for MACC shows govt serious on fighting corruption

Lim earlier said that MACC's budget will be increased from RM242.1 million to RM286 million. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUCHING, Nov 2 ― Bandar Kuching Member of Parliament Dr Kelvin Yii said the increased budget allocated for Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) shows that Pakatan Harapan (PH) is serious in fighting graft.

Responding to Budget 2019 tabled by Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng earlier, Yii said it showed PH’s priority in restoring the country’s economy by eradicating the corruption menace that is affecting the country.

Yii further noted that the development allocation for Sarawak will be increased from RM 4,336 million to RM 4,346 million next year.

He said this is on top of the continuation of the Pan Borneo Highway with continuous rationalisation plans to help reduce the inflated cost.

“The federal government will also concentrate on construction and upgrades of basic infrastructures including roads, bridges, water and electric supply, and healthcare and educational infrastructures.

“As our financial status improves, the target of 30 per cent development fund to Sabah and Sarawak will naturally increase in quantum for the benefit of the people,” he said.

Yii said an allocation of RM150 million to standardise the prices of basic products like food especially between rural and urban areas in Sabah and Sarawak is a positive development.

“This is so that those people living in the kampungs do not have to pay extra compared to the prices in the city,” he added.

Yii also said that the minimum wage to be fixed at RM1,100 nationwide is to help the poor and also remove the discriminatory differences between the minimum wage in Sabah and Sarawak and Peninsular Malaysia under the previous BN government.