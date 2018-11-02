Budget 2019 provides clear direction for country, Khazanah MD says

People watch a live television broadcast of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabling Budget 2019 in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The 2019 Budget provides a clear direction for markets, society, public policy and the nation, moving forward, while charting a path towards a healthier fiscal position for the government, says Khazanah Managing Director Datuk Shahril Ridza Ridzuan.

The Budget’s 12 strategies covered a wide range of measures that cumulatively look to drive Malaysia towards a path of long-term inclusive and sustainable growth, he said.

“Khazanah and our investee companies look forward to continue playing our part in delivering the national development measures in Budget 2019, with particular emphasis on the aerospace, creative and media industries, as well as heritage conservation,” he said in a statement today.

The Budget themed, “A Resurgent Malaysia, A Dynamic Economy, A Prosperous Society,” focused on implementing institutional reforms, ensuring the socioeconomic well-being of Malaysians, and fostering an entrepreneurial economy. ― Bernama