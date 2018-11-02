Dr M: Tabung Harapan to be used to settle financial woes

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng and Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad pose for the cameras in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad said today the money raised via Tabung Harapan has no other purpose than to help the government resolve its financial woes.

“The money has no specific purpose except to help the government resolve its financial problems and we will use that money as wisely as possible,” he said during a press conference after Budget 2019 was tabled today.

Up till 3pm on October 29, Tabung Harapan had successfully raised RM196,322,746.30.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said that the Cabinet has agreed to close the crowdfunding platform on December 31 this year.

At the same press conference, the prime minister also said the Budget aims to fulfill the people’s aspirations, but at the same time he cautioned that the government can only spend what it can afford.

“There will be no more loans to create new companies so we can steal the money. The money we borrowed is used to pay our debts so the interest rate will be reduced. We are very careful, we expand what we can,” said Dr Mahathir.