No ‘surprises’, Pakatan Budget just like BN’s, Zahid claims

Opposition Leader Datuk Seri Zahid Hamidi speaks to reporters after the tabling of Budget 2019 in Parliament Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — There is nothing substantive in Pakatan Harapan’s Budget 2019 to set it apart from Barisan Nasional’s previous Budget announcements, Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said today.

“We find there is no major difference from what was presented from the last Budget (by BN).

“There were no surprises or magic in the form of incentives for the people,” the Opposition Leader told reporters.

He highlighted the fact there was no specific allocation mentioned for major and small-time farmers, including fishermen.

“There is no allocation specifically even when the price of these commodities has fallen,” he said outside the Dewan Rakyat this evening.

MORE TO COME