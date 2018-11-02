Ringgit ends higher on buying sentiment

The local unit traded easier against other major currencies, except for the Japanese yen. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The ringgit continued its upward movement to end higher against the US dollar for the second consecutive day on increased buying support, as investors reacted positively to the 2019 Budget announcement, dealers said.

At 6pm, the ringgit stood at 4.1600/1650 versus the greenback from Wednesday’s close of 4.1770/1820.

A dealer said the better ringgit performance was also in line with Asian currencies as investors in the region benefitted from the softened greenback over a report that President Donald Trump was taking steps to resolve the US-China trade dispute.

However, the local unit traded easier against other major currencies, except for the Japanese yen.

The ringgit fell against the Singapore dollar to 3.0321/0362 from 3.0270/0318 on Thursday, and vis-a-vis the euro, it depreciated to 4.7582/7643 from 4.7530/7595 previously.

It decreased against the British pound to 5.4196/4266 from 5.3908/3977 on Thursday but appreciated against the Japanese yen to 3.6889/6940 from 3.6968/6015. ― Bernama