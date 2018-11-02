Spain’s Rins fastest in Malaysia MotoGP practice

Team Suzuki Ecstar’s Spanish rider Alex Rins (left) and Monster Yamaha Tech 3’s Malaysian rider Hafizh Syahrin take a corner during the second practice session of the Malaysia MotoGP at the Sepang International Circuit on November 2, 2018. — AFP pic

SEPANG, Nov 2 — Spain’s Alex Rins clocked the fastest time in practice today ahead of the Malaysian MotoGP, finishing just ahead of Italy’s Andrea Dovizioso who is chasing his third successive victory in Sepang.

The Suzuki rider, 10th in the world championship standings, powered to a quickest lap of 1min 59.608sec in the afternoon session, 0.089 ahead of Ducati’s Dovizioso who had topped the morning timesheets.

Recently crowned world champion Marc Marquez (Honda) had the third quickest time, putting in his fastest lap in the afternoon, and was 0.093 off the pace.

Spain’s Marquez spent the first half of the afternoon session on top, but a late surge from Rins earned him the fastest time.

Yamaha’s Valentino Rossi — who is battling with compatriot Dovizioso to finish runner-up this season — had the fourth quickest time.

Dovizioso is hoping that at Sunday’s MotoGP he can repeat his stellar performances of 2016 and 2017, when he stormed to victory in rain-hit races at the Sepang International Circuit.

He is currently second in the world championship standings, with Rossi just 15 points behind. — AFP