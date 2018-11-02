Putrajaya ups 20pc more budget for MACC

Lim said the new administration has vowed to eradicate corruption. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The operational budget for the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) will be increased to RM286.8 million from RM242 million under Budget 2019, Putrajaya announced today.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said with the 18.5 per cent increase, the MACC will employ up to 100 more staff next year as the newly-elected government ramps up its anti-graft campaign.

Lim said the new administration has vowed to eradicate corruption, centring a large part of its maiden Budget on good governance and transparency.

Putrajaya also announced a RM500 special payment to all Grade 54 civil servants and their retired counterparts as a show of gratitude for their contribution.