Maszlee: Abolishment of lower primary exams won’t increase teachers’ burden

Education Minister Maszlee Malik is seen at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur October 23, 2018. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― The new approach to be implemented following the abolition of the examinations for pupils in Years One, Two and Three will not increase the burden of teachers, instead, it will enable them to focus on educating and nurturing good values among the pupils.

Education Minister Dr Maszlee Malik said the issue of burden on teachers would not arise as they only need to carry out continuous monitoring, which would be shared with the parents.

“For the duration of one year the class teacher will know every student well enough including their strengths and weaknesses.

“The students’ strengths need to be shared with their parents to give them additional motivation. If there is a weakness, teachers and parents need to work together to address the problem,” he said in a video posting on his Facebook account today.

On Wednesday, Maszlee through his Twitter account uploaded a statement about the abolition of examinations for Year One, Two and Three pupils and it would be replaced with more objective assessment beginning 2019.

Maszlee said the ministry would issue official announcement and guidelines on the implementation of the system in the near future.

In the 5.45-minute clip, he stressed that the most important thing was to ensure that pupils, aged seven to nine, were equipped with various skills, including 4M (reading, writing, arithmetic and reasoning) skills. ― Bernama