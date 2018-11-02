Budget 2019: RM1b special payment for civil servants, retirees by year’s end

Government officials watch a ‘live’ television broadcast of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabling Budget 2019 in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR Nov 2 — The government has allocated a total of RM1 billion as a special payment to civil servants and retirees by the end of this year, said Lim Guan Eng.

The finance minister announced the proposal during the tabling of Budget 2019 which is also Pakatan Harapan’s maiden budget.

“The government proposes a special payment of RM500 to all civil servants in Grade 54 and below. A special payment of RM250 will also be given to government retirees. The total of this special payment is RM1 billion.

“Compared to the previous administration who usually channel this special payment next year, the Pakatan Harapan government will make this payment before the end of 2018,” said Lim.