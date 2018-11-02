Budget 2019: RM130m for filmmakers

People watch a ‘live’ television broadcast of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabling Budget 2019 in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government will set aside RM130 million to spur the local movie industry under Budget 2019.

“To encourage the production of films in Malaysia that are of an international standard, the government will continue its Film In Malaysia Incentive (FIMI) with an allocation of RM30 million,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced today.

Lim also said sovereign wealth fund Khazanah Nasional would provide an additional RM100 million to FIMI, specifically for the production of films at the Pinewood studios in Iskandar, Johor.

These were announced as part of the government’s efforts to grow the digital economy.