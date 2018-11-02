Bursa ends higher on Budget 2019 optimism

A man watches the tabling of Budget 2019 on his phone in Sentul November 2, 2018. ― Picture by Ham Abu Bakar

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― Bursa Malaysia ended on a high note today with most counters across the board recording gains as investors’ optimism was uplifted by the ongoing 2019 Budget announcement.

At 5pm, the benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) was higher at 1,713.87, up 6.95 points, from Thursday's close of 1,706.92.

The index opened 4.06 points stronger at 1,710.98 and moved between 1,705.31 and 1,720.13 throughout the day.

Market breadth was positive, with gainers thumping losers 744 to 203, while 305 were unchanged, 588 untraded and 13 others suspended.

Volume rose to to 3.16 billion units worth RM2.52 billion from 2.18 billion units valued at RM1.66 billion yesterday.

Public Investment Bank said the overnight better performance externally, particularly in the US had a positive affect on traders.

“Sentiment was also lifted by stronger earnings reports and initial jobless claims falling to 214,000 last week,” it said in a note.

Of the heavyweights, Maybank was flat at RM9.40, Public Bank rose two sen to RM24.62, Tenaga improved 14 sen to RM14.70, while CIMB and Hong Leong Bank declined two sen to RM5.68 and RM20.58, respectively.

Among actives, Seacera rose 1.5 sen to 30.5 sen, Datasonic and AirAsia X climbed three sen to 43 sen and 26 sen, respectively.

Sapura Energy was 1.5 sen higher at 35 sen and Vivocom was flat at 2.5 sen.

The FBM Emas Index jumped 91.72 points to 11,857.65, the FBM Emas Shariah Index accumulated 123.37 points to 11,890.22 while the FBM Ace Index was 138.12 points better at 5,020.55.

The FBMT 100 Index advanced 79.52 points to 11,696.61 and the FBM 70 surged 218.22 points to 13,735.7.

Sector-wise, the Plantation Index went up 29.32 points to 7,389.82, the Financial Services rose 71.56 points to 17,274.00 and the Industrial Product and Services Index was 2.56 points stronger at 173.12.

Main Market volume rose to 2.03 billion shares worth RM2.31 billion from 1.43 billion shares worth RM1.5 billion yesterday.

Warrants turnover climbed to 501.47 million units valued at RM112.24 million from 403.52 million units valued at RM94.89 million transacted previously.

Volume on the ACE Market increased to 624.32 million shares worth RM97.51 million from 403.52 million shares worth RM94.89 million on Thursday.

Consumer products and services accounted for 285.94 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products and services (404.73 million), construction (117.04 million), technology (488.21 million), SPAC (2.53 million), financial services (41.64 million), property (111.43 million), plantations (9.1 million), REITs (8.4 million), closed/fund (4,000), energy (372.84 million), healthcare (28.26 million), telecommunication and media (65.6 million), transportation and logistics (61.69 million), and utilities (38.62 million). ― Bernama