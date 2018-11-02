Malaysia thanks Japan for RM7.4b bond guarantee over 10-year period

Lim said the guarantee was due to the confidence in the administration and leadership of Dr Mahathir. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government extended its thanks to its Japanese counterpart for their offer to guarantee ¥200 billion (RM7.4 billion) in publishing Samurai bonds over a 10-year period.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said this was due to the confidence in the administration and leadership of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“The Samurai bonds will be guaranteed by the Japan Bank of International Cooperation, at a coupon rate of 0.65 per cent, and is expected to be published before March next year,” he said during the Budget 2019 tabling in the Dewan Rakyat.

