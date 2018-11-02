Tax breaks for companies that help pay PTPTN loan

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2019 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Companies that help employees repay the balance of their National Higher Education Fund (PTPTN) loans will be given tax exemptions for the next financial year.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng also said employed graduates are allowed to repay their PTPTN loans gradually, starting from as low as 2 per cent.

But only those earning RM1,000 monthly will be eligible for the programme, he announced under Budget 2019.

Putrajaya will also cancel PTPTN debt for those aged 60 above, who earn RM4,000 a month.

Three hundred and fifty borrowers are to benefit from the policy, Lim said.