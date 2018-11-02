Budget 2019: RM1.2b allocation for Islamic development

People watch a live television broadcast of Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tabling Budget 2019 in Parliament November 2, 2018. — Picture by Farhan Najib

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Pakatan Harapan (PH) government has increased funding for the purpose of Islamic development from the previous RM1.1 billion to RM1.2 billion next year.

“Islam, as the official religion, has a special position in the Federal Constitution. Therefore, the government allocates RM1.2 billion for 2019, compared to RM1.1 billion for the year 2018, to ensure that the development of Islam is not affected, given the challenging economic outlook,” Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said, in tabling the 2019 Budget.

