Budget 2019: RM100m for Olympics prep, RM10m for e-sports

Lim said the purpose of the first allocation was to continue Malaysia’s pursuit of the elusive top prize at the Olympics. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government will allocate RM100 million for the country’s preparations for the 2020 Olympics and RM10 million to develop e-sports participation, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said when tabling 2019 Budget.

He said the purpose of the first allocation was to continue Malaysia’s pursuit of the elusive top prize at the Olympics.

“RM100 million has been allocated to prepare our athletes for the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo with the hope that it will bring us our first gold medal home.

“RM10 million is allocated to develop and encourage e-sports, as an activity and an industry that has captured the interest of the youth,” he said.

Some of the allocations will also go toward developing software engineers and digital game developers, he added.

This is the first such allocation towards e-sports, or more popularly known as video or computer games.