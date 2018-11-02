RM1b allocation for national fibre plan

Lim said the plan aims to develop broadband infrastructure. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — RM1 billion has been allocated to the National Fiberisation and Connectivity Plan (NFCP) by the government to encourage the growth of the digital economy, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said the plan aims to develop broadband infrastructure, to ensure the distribution of spectrum can be implemented more effectively.

“Alongside this, high-speed broadband service is projected to reach 30 Mbps in rural or isolated areas in the interior within five years, enabling Malaysia to reach world-class infrastructure at affordable prices,” Lim said during the Budget 2019 tabling in the Dewan Rakyat.

