Christina Aguilera teases ‘Wonderland’ video (VIDEO)

NEW YORK, Nov 2 ― Christina Aquilera took to Twitter yesterday to share a snippet of a video for her track Wonderland.

“...welcome to my Wonderland,” the singer wrote by way of a caption to the video teaser, which features scenes of a lavish, burlesque-style club, in which Aguilera appears wearing purple feathers and mesh.

Wonderland debuted earlier this year, although it did not appear on her 2018 album Liberation; rather, Aguilera premiered it this fall at the launch of her tour in support of the album.

....welcome to my Wonderland 💟 pic.twitter.com/OF7WwVtuzX — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) November 1, 2018

As of now, it is unknown if the single might be released as a standalone track or, potentially, as an addition to a deluxe version of the album. ― AFP-Relaxnews