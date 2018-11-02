Budget 2019: Over RM60b for education

Preschool students attend their first day of school in Puchong January 2, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The Education Ministry will receive RM60.2 billion under Budget 2019, or the single biggest expenditure in the federal government’s spending plan.

When tabling Budget 2019 today, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng also announced RM652 million in allocations for all school types in the country, with national schools receiving the bulk at RM250 million.

“Chinese, Tamil, boarding schools, MARA Science Colleges, tahfiz schools and religious schools on government assistance have all been allocated RM50 million for operations and upgrading purposes,” he said.

He also announced RM25 million for registered “Sekolah Pondok”, RM15 million for conforming schools, and RM12 million for independent Chinese schools.