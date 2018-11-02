Budget 2019: RM1b aid, duty stamp exemption for first-time house buyers

For first-time house buyers of properties worth not more than RM500,000, the government will provide a duty stamp exemption of up to RM300,000. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — A fund worth RM1 billion is to be set up by Bank Negara to help those earning RM2,300 monthly and below to purchase homes.

In the Budget 2019 speech, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng announced the fund will help eligible first-time house buyers to purchase homes that are priced up to RM150,000.

“Starting January 1, the funds are readily available in Ambank, CIMB Bank, Maybank, RHB Bank and BSN at a rate of 3.5 per cent.

“The funds will be set up for two years or until the allocation is fully spent,” he said.

For first-time house buyers of properties worth not more than RM500,000, the government will provide a duty stamp exemption of up to RM300,000.

MORE TO COME