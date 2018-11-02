Barbra Streisand joins James Corden for ‘Carpool Karaoke’ (VIDEO)

Watch Barbra Streisand and James Corden in the latest ‘Carpool Karaoke’ episode.

LOS ANGELES, Nov 2 — For the latest Carpool Karaoke episode, James Corden got Barbra Streisand to join him for another memorable ride-along.

Streisand and Corden can be seen jamming to tracks like Don’t Rain on My Parade, No More Tears, The Way We Were and even Cardi B’s Bodak Yellow.

And in a totally unexpected twist, Corden was seen in the passenger seat this time with Barbs getting behind the wheel after some parking violations.

Check out the clip below to see what other antics the pair got up to while cruising.