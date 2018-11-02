Budget 2019: Intracity tolls frozen, Penang and Singapore bridges free for bikes

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2019 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018.― Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Toll rates for all intra-city highways will be kept the same next year, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

Tolls on motorcycles at both Penang Bridges as well as the Malaysia–Singapore Second Link in Johor will also be abolished.

“Freezing the increase of intra-city highway toll rates is estimated to be RM700 million, and the yearly estimated cost of abolishing the motorcycle toll is at RM20 million, starting from January next year,” Lim said during the Budget 2019 tabling in the Dewan Rakyat.

* A previous version of this story contained an error which has since been corrected.

