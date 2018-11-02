Man strangled to death in Taiping, suspect nabbed

TAIPING, Nov 2 ― A man died, believed to have been strangled, in a room at Jalan Panggung Wayang here today.

Taiping district police chief ACP Mohamad Taib identified the victim as Lim Kok Chin, 38.

He said a witness had heard voices of people arguing in the room and when he went out to check, saw a man, in his late 20s, strangling the victim.

“The witness tried to disperse the two men, but the victim, who was then gasping fro breath, fell,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohamad said an ambulance was called to the scene and a medical officer pronounced the victim dead.

He said police had detained the suspect for investigation under Section 302 of the Penal Code. ― Bernama