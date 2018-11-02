Budget 2019: Unlimited train, bus passes next year

A general view of Bukit Bintang monorail station in Kuala Lumpur November 1, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Putrajaya will introduce a monthly RM100 unlimited travel pass for all rail services and another priced at RM50 for RapidKL bus services starting January 1 next year.

The initiative was announced as part of efforts to boost public transport use and reduce the cost of living under Budget 2019.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said the policies are made possible through the government’s cost-saving measures.

Rail operator Prasarana is also expected to improve its services under the initiative to boost usage and reduce dependency on private vehicles.

Malaysia is among the most motorised countries in the world, with its major cities experiencing worsening traffic congestion every year.