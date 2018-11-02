Malay Chamber of Commerce, president sued over RM5m fund

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 ― Malaysian Malay Chambers of Commerce (DPMM) deputy president Datuk Seri Syed Hussein Alhabshee and 17 others have filed an originating summons against DPMM, its president and secretary-general to seek a court order for it to hold an extraordinary general meeting and explained on a RM5 million fund allocated to it by the Prime Minister’s Department.

It was filed last Sept 13 through the legal firm of Messrs. Thomas Philip at the High Court here.

They named DPMM president Rizal Faris Mohideen Abdul Kadir, secretary-general Don Nazwin Don Wahab and DPMM as the first, second and third defendant, respectively.

The plaintiffs claimed that in May 2018, Rizal Faris Mohideen had caused the spending of RM5 million allocated to DPMM by the Prime Minister’s Department, but the amount was not deposited into DPMM’s account, instead into the account of Yayasan DPMM Pulau Pinang Berhad without the approval of DPMM executive council.

They also claimed RM1 million was credited to DPMM from a company known as 'Redberry' and Rizal Faris Mohideen had decided to use the money for election campaign, also without the approval of DPMM’s executive council.

On the sale of a property owned by DPMM in Bukit Damansara, the plaintiffs claimed that DPMM should have obtained RM11.6 million and RM5.6 million was supposed to be paid to DPMM, but only RM200,000 had been deposited so far, while RM5.4 million was spent for the 14th general election with the approval of the DPMM executive council.

The plaintiffs claimed that the the first defendant failed to provide reasonable explanation on the matter despite being questioned during the executive council meeting.

They are seeking a court order for an EGM to be called and the meeting to be chaired by Syed Hussein and members of the state DPMM to be allowed to vote. ― Bernama