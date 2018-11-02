Smokers, take note: No lighting up in restaurants come Jan 1 next year

Lim said he wanted Malaysia to be a smoke-free country. ― AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Come January 1 next year, there will be a smoking ban in all restaurants throughout the country, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng confirmed today.

Lim made the announcement while tabling the Budget 2019.

“Starting from January 1, 2019, there will be no smoking in all restaurants,” he said during Pakatan Harapan’s maiden budget speech.

Lim said he wanted Malaysia to be a smoke-free country, therefore the government will not allow smokers to light up in restaurants moving forward.

Last month, Health Minister Datuk Seri Dzulkefly Ahmad had tried to ban smoking in Parliament but saw his decision challenged by Sungai Petani MP Johari Abdul.

Speaker Datuk Mohamad Ariff Md Yunus then created a temporary smoker’s corner in Parliament.