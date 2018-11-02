Budget 2019: Civil servants get unrecorded religious leave

Lim said a total of seven days at once will be granted to Muslim civil servants throughout the period of their service, so they can go on Umrah. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — The government has approved the right to take unrecorded leave for its Muslim and non-Muslim civil servants for religious reasons, said Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng.

He said a total of seven days at once will be granted to Muslim civil servants throughout the period of their service, so they can go on Umrah (Islamic lesser pilgrimage).

“In appreciation of the 201,600 non-Muslim civil servants, the government has also extended the same length of time to them so they can fulfil their religious obligations,” Lim said during the Budget 2019 tabling in the Dewan Rakyat.

MORE TO COME