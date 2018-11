Pakatan Harapan had previously touted the idea as part of efforts to promote a healthy lifestyle. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — A 40 sen tax will be imposed for every five grams of sugar or sugar-based sweetener per millilitre of soda drinks.

For juice or vegetable-based drinks, a 40 sen tax will be imposed for every 12 gram of sugar per millilitre.

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng made the announcement when unveiling Budget 2019.