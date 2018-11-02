‘Bungalows how?’ BN taunts Guan Eng during announcement on IRB probing excessive wealth

Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng tables Budget 2019 at Parliament in Kuala Lumpur November 2, 2018.― Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Barisan Nasional (BN) MPs today taunted and heckled Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng as he read out Pakatan Harapan’s maiden Budget 2019 today.

Just as Lim was detailing the government’s new initiative to have the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) investigate those with excessive wealth, Opposition MPs interrupted his announcement.

“Bungalows how? Bungalows?” shouted several Opposition MPs.

This was likely in reference to Lim’s recent acquittal from a corruption charge involving the purchase of a bungalow in Penang.

Lim had just announced the IRB would probe excessive wealth through ownership of luxury items such as jewellery, watches, handbags, expensive cars and properties.