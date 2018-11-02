Man arrested over JB double murder

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the 56-year-old man was detained at 10pm last night when he came to the North Johor Baharu district police headquarters near Skudai. ― Reuters pic

JOHOR BARU, Nov 2 ― Police have detained a man last night to assist in the murder of a cleaner and a male friend in a flat at Taman Ungku Tun Aminah here yesterday.

Johor deputy police chief Datuk Mohd Kamarudin Md Din said the 56-year-old man was detained at 10pm last night when he came to the North Johor Baharu district police headquarters near Skudai, here.

“Police are now investigating him as well as identifying other individuals involved in the murder of the cleaner and her male friend,” he said when contacted here today.

Yesterday, cleaner, K. Kamala, 51 and her friend, S. Silvaraja, 59 were dead at 9am in the flat by her Kamala's daughter who returned from work.

Kamala's body was found in the bedroom with stab wounds at the back while Silvaraja's body was found in the living room.

Police believed at least two suspects were involved in the murder using a machete. ― Bernama