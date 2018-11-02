Budget 2019: RM5b allocation, targeted assistance for B40 households

A general view of low-cost housing in Shah Alam November 1, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 2 — Some 4.1 million households will benefit from the Cost of Living Aid (BSH) scheme under the Pakatan Harapan (PH) administration.

The scheme with an allocation of RM5 billion, will continue to be improved by the government with a more targeted assistance to B40 households, Finance Minister Lim Guan Eng said today when announcing the Budget 2019 today,

“This includes households with a monthly income of RM2,000 and below that will receive aid of RM1,000, while those with a monthly income from RM2,001 to RM3,000 and below will receive a total of RM750,” he said.

Lim added those with monthly incomes from RM3,001 to RM4,000 will also receive a total of RM500.

Additionally, the government expanded the BSH scheme to include aid of RM120 for each child aged under 18 years and below, but will be limited to four persons per family.

“However, the aid will also be given to OKU (disabled) children irrespective of their age,’’ added Lim.